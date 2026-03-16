Kacey Musgraves Settles Rumored Feud with Miranda Lambert

One of the most persistent rumors in Nashville and among country music fans is that Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have been feuding. Musgraves, who recently released a new single and announced an upcoming new album, finally settled the score.

‘Mama’s Broken Heart’

Musgraves recounted the story of the song “Mama’s Broken Heart” that she wrote when she was preparing to release her first album. However, it ended up being included in Lambert’s 2013 album, Four the Record.

Miranda Lambert - Mama's Broken Heart (Official Video)

The Texas native ended up not having the song on her record and was “forced” to write “Merry Go Round,” which ultimately turned out to be better for her.

In an interview, Musgraves said, “It was two singers from two nearby, small Texas towns. There's a lot that comes with that. Then we each take our own different paths, both leading us to Nashville at different times.”

She admits that “Mama’s Broken Heart” is a special song for her. “It was gonna be my first single, and I loved the song so much. I had been a staff writer for years at that point, writing for other people and had finally felt like I was collecting songs that felt like me that I didn't wanna pitch to anyone else.”

However, the song was pitched to Lambert without her "consent or knowledge." She admits that the situation was complicated, as Lambert loved the song and she needed to consider her co-writers.

Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert’s Duet ‘Horses and Divorces’

After losing touch for a couple of years, Musgraves reached out to Lambert to work on a new single. The idea came to her when she saw the Nashville star alum riding her horses on Instagram. “We'd lost touch for years and wouldn't consider each other friends. I saw her on Instagram one day, riding one of her horses, and I was like, 'Well, we ain't friends, but I guess we have two things in common, horses and divorces, that's for sure.'" She thought, “that could be a really funny song.”

She then reached out to Lambert. “I was like, 'I know we've had our s--- over the years, but listen, we've at least got two things in common. I'm not trying to be your friend. You got your life, I have mine. But I think this would be a pretty f---ing funny song, and we should write it with Shane [McAnally].”

Lambert agreed to the collab. Musgraves said they “aired out any of the old laundry” and “had some laughs and wrote the song in a matter of a few hours."