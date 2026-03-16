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Register To Win: Gavin Adcock: The Day I Hang It Up Tour

Sponsored By: AEG Country 103.7 has your chance to see one of country’s fastest-rising stars live! Register now for your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Gavin…

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Sponsored By: AEG

Country 103.7 has your chance to see one of country’s fastest-rising stars live!

Register now for your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Gavin Adcock with Braxton Keith and The Creekers when The Day I Hang It Up Tour rolls into Bojangles Coliseum on October 29th.

Don’t miss a night of high-energy country, cold beer anthems, and sing-along hits with one of the most talked-about acts in the genre right now.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Gavin Adcock: The Day I Hang It Up Tour” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on March 16, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on March 20, 2026 by visiting Country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. Ten (10) winners will be selected at random on or around March 20, 2026. Upon verification, each winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Gavin Adcock with Braxton Keith and The Creekers at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on October 29, 2026, valued at approximately $100. Prize provided courtesy of AEG Presents. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.

CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
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