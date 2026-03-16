Register To Win: Gavin Adcock: The Day I Hang It Up Tour

Sponsored By: AEG

Country 103.7 has your chance to see one of country’s fastest-rising stars live!

Register now for your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Gavin Adcock with Braxton Keith and The Creekers when The Day I Hang It Up Tour rolls into Bojangles Coliseum on October 29th.

Don’t miss a night of high-energy country, cold beer anthems, and sing-along hits with one of the most talked-about acts in the genre right now.

Limit one entry per person per day.

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