Bailey Zimmerman Teams With Brandon Lake on Faith-Driven Single ‘Just Believe’

Bailey Zimmerman opens a new chapter with "Just Believe," a country-Christian crossover single with six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Brandon Lake, released March 13 via Atlantic Records/Warner Records Nashville.

Zimmerman's first new music since his sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, the track signals the start of a new era for the multi-platinum country star. The collaboration is expected to be the first single from Lake's rumored country crossover project, with the Contemporary Christian Music trailblazer teasing material from a writing retreat with Zimmerman, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Dan + Shay, Russell Dickerson, and other leading Nashville hitmakers.

The track opens with Lake's powerhouse vocals over a pared-down instrumental before Zimmerman's atmospheric vibrato enters for the first verse. The two then unite for an anthemic, guitar-driven hook, with Lake taking the helm for the second verse, leaning into the charismatic rasp he's known for. The duo stresses throughout "Just Believe" that they are far from perfect and that their faith is what carries them, declaring that no matter how far someone may have strayed, it's never too late.

The song's chorus says: "Don't you give up / You've got too much / Left to give, life to live / So get back on your feet / Trust me, I know / I've been down that road / Take it from a broken soul like me / Just believe."

The pair surprised fans with an electrifying live debut during Lake's tour stop in Detroit, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Last year, Zimmerman released Different Night Same Rodeo, which debuted in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and Top 3 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. Produced by longtime collaborator Austin Shawn, the album features the platinum-certified "Holy Smokes," the gold-certified "New To Country," the No. 1 collaboration "Backup Plan" featuring Luke Combs, and standout tracks "Comin' In Cold," "Lost" with The Kid Laroi, and "Ashes" with Diplo.