Lainey Wilson Reflects on Film Debut in Coleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’ Movie Adaptation

Country star Lainey Wilson recently stepped into a whole new spotlight, and it seems it’s something she will pursue in the future. The award-winning singer-songwriter recently reflected on her experience filming her movie debut, calling the experience both “perfect timing” and deeply meaningful as she expands her already impressive career.

Lainey Wilson on Her Film Debut

During the red-carpet premiere of Reminders of Him, Wilson, who played the role of Amy, Kenna’s (Maika Monroe) friend, said of her acting debut, “I looked at myself in the mirror, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my first feature film’. Like that is something to call home about.”

The 33-year-old musician also talked about the film’s message. “Honestly, a lot of things that my parents taught me when it comes to forgiveness and just loving people, you know? It's about hardship, and at the end of the day, like, we've all been through stuff. But I truly do believe it is about those things that you've been through, and the stories you get to tell on the other side of that. That's why I feel like I've wanted to be a storyteller”.

‘It Was Perfect Timing’

Since she is one of country music’s most sought-after artists, clearing up her schedule to film a movie is almost an impossible task, so for her schedule to allow it, Wilson is truly grateful. “Well, to tell you the truth, it was perfect timing. You know, last year we toured a lot, but we didn't tour as much as the year before. So I had like this window where it was just perfect. I was like, okay, we can go out there for a couple of weeks and get this done. The stars have to align, you know what I'm saying? They have to. And they did”.