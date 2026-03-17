Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Zach Bryan Invites Fan With Speech Impediment to Perform at Utah Concert

Zach Bryan responded to a Salt Lake City fan, signaling he may welcome him onstage during the Aug. 7 stop of his With Heaven on Tour. On Friday (March 13),…

Jennifer Eggleston
Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Keith Griner / Stringer via Getty Images

Zach Bryan responded to a Salt Lake City fan, signaling he may welcome him onstage during the Aug. 7 stop of his With Heaven on Tour. On Friday (March 13), Russell shared a video captioned, "I really hope he sees his tweet." The clip shows him sitting down and holding up a poster that reads, "Zach Bryan, I have a speech impediment, but your music helps me find my voice. It would be an honor to sing 'Don't Give Up On Me' on August 7."

Marcus Russell, an aspiring folk singer based in Salt Lake City, addressed his appeal to Bryan via X, formerly Twitter. The exchange drew enthusiasm from fans who began anticipating a potential onstage collaboration at Rice-Eccles Stadium. "See u August 7th, brother," Bryan replied.

"Don't Give Up On Me" appears on DeAnn, Bryan's 2019 debut album named in memory of his late mother, Annette DeAnn Bryan. The album was recorded at an Airbnb in Jacksonville, Florida, while Bryan was stationed there as an active-duty Navy Aviation Ordnanceman.

Bryan is currently touring behind With Heaven on Top, his sixth studio album, released Jan. 9, 2026. The With Heaven on Tour spans more than 40 dates across North America and Europe, with the Aug. 7 Rice-Eccles Stadium date among the summer's stadium stops.

The fan moment comes days after Bryan made headlines for purchasing Jack Kerouac's original On the Road manuscript scroll for $12,135,000 at Christie's New York auction of the late Jim Irsay's collection. Irsay, the former owner of the Indianapolis Colts, died in May 2025. The purchase extended Bryan's growing commitment to Kerouac's legacy: In 2025, he acquired the Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Lowell, Massachusetts, Kerouac's hometown, with plans to establish a Jack Kerouac Museum, Performance, and Education Center at the site.

Bryan's social media history has included its share of controversy, making his warm response to Russell a notable contrast. Russell, for his part, made clear the weight of the moment, tying Bryan's music directly to his ability to find his voice.

Zach Bryan
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Ella Langley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
MusicElla Langley Ties with Taylor Swift on Billboard 100Yvette Dela Cruz
Megan Moroney performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Rehearsals at UBS Arena
MusicMegan Moroney’s ‘Wedding Dress’ Has Gone Viral on TikTokYvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson attends a special screening of "Reminders Of Him" presented by Universal Pictures
MusicLainey Wilson Reflects on Film Debut in Coleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’ Movie AdaptationYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect