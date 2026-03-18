Nashville’s The Truth Venue Books Country Stars for Fall 2026 Opening

The Truth, a 4,400-capacity live music venue set to open this fall in Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, has unveiled the first chapter of its grand opening season, featuring 22 acts spanning country, rock, hip-hop, and more. The venue is a joint venture between Live Nation and AJ Capital Partners, with the opening headliner and additional inaugural season shows still to be announced.

Country artists lead the hometown charge in the opening slate. HARDY brings two nights to the stage Oct. 29-30, followed by Jo Dee Messina on Nov. 6, Wyatt Flores on Nov. 21, Scotty McCreery on Dec. 3 and Stephen Wilson Jr. on Dec. 11. The broader lineup also includes Sting, Beck, GloRilla, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World and Limp Bizkit, among others, with shows running Oct. 5 through Dec. 11.

"This first chapter reflects exactly what we set out to build with The Truth, a room where global icons, breakout artists, and hometown voices can all share the same stage," says Grant Lyman, President, Live Nation US Regions East. "This is just the beginning. We look forward to announcing many more shows as we shape a grand opening season that reflects the depth and diversity of Nashville's music community."

"Nashville is one of the most important music cities in the world," adds Sally Williams, President of Nashville Music & Business Strategy, Live Nation. "With The Truth, we're creating a venue that reflects Nashville's legacy of performance and songwriting. It will be a space built for artists, built for sound, and built for the kind of live experience Nashville fans deserve."

Designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation's in-house design and development group, The Truth features three levels of fans close to the stage with flexible floor plans for both standing and seated configurations. Premium experiences include Harlan's, a mezzanine whiskey bar honoring legendary songwriter Harlan Howard, and The Vinyl Room, a two-story indoor/outdoor lounge inspired by Nashville's studio and vinyl heritage.

The venue is projected to generate $74 million in annual economic impact, support 430 jobs, and contribute approximately $6 million in state and local tax revenue. The Truth will participate in Live Nation's Green Nation sustainability program, promoting recycling, composting, and food donations. Live Nation has also established multi-year partnerships with the Nashville Songwriters Association International and the W.O. Smith Music School.