This Day in Country History: March 19

March 19 in country music history has seen an artist get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a duo sing at Dover Air Force Base, and Luke Bryan close down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big hits and genre-changing milestones from March 19 include:

2002: Singer/songwriter/guitarist Bonnie Raitt received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Raitt is known for her distinctive singing style and blues-oriented guitar licks, with popular songs such as "Nick of Time" and "I Can't Make You Love Me."

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Bonnie Raitt received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Raitt is known for her distinctive singing style and blues-oriented guitar licks, with popular songs such as "Nick of Time" and "I Can't Make You Love Me." 2010: After taking time off from touring, Kenny Chesney teamed up with Zac Brown Band to kick off their Goin' Coastal Tour. March 19 saw these popular artists at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

After taking time off from touring, Kenny Chesney teamed up with Zac Brown Band to kick off their Goin' Coastal Tour. March 19 saw these popular artists at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 2013: Kacey Musgraves released her debut album Same Trailer Different Park through Mercury Records Nashville. Today, Musgraves fuses country roots with progressive musical ideas to create her unique brand of country music.

Kacey Musgraves released her debut album Same Trailer Different Park through Mercury Records Nashville. Today, Musgraves fuses country roots with progressive musical ideas to create her unique brand of country music. 2021: The legendary Loretta Lynn released her 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough. This 13-track album featured female guests such as Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Tanya Tucker, and Margo Price, helping Lynn celebrate women in country music.

Cultural Milestones

Shows and performances by country music artists have had a lasting impact on the music industry and culture:

2011: During the closing night of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, Willie Nelson's documentary, The King of Luck, was aired. This documentary, directed by actor and country music artist Billy Bob Thornton, highlights the life of the legendary Willie Nelson.

During the closing night of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, Willie Nelson's documentary, The King of Luck, was aired. This documentary, directed by actor and country music artist Billy Bob Thornton, highlights the life of the legendary Willie Nelson. 2012: Rascal Flatts performed at the inaugural Music for Champions benefit concert held at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida. Proceeds from this concert went to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the T.J. Martell Foundation for Leukemia, Cancer, and AIDS Research.

Rascal Flatts performed at the inaugural Music for Champions benefit concert held at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida. Proceeds from this concert went to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the T.J. Martell Foundation for Leukemia, Cancer, and AIDS Research. 2014: Country music duo The Swon Brothers and singer/actress Jana Kramer performed at a concert hosted by the United Service Organizations for troops stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. The USO is a nonprofit committed to keeping troops entertained and connected to family and society through live music, arts, and comedy.

Country music duo The Swon Brothers and singer/actress Jana Kramer performed at a concert hosted by the United Service Organizations for troops stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. The USO is a nonprofit committed to keeping troops entertained and connected to family and society through live music, arts, and comedy. 2018: The Berklee College of Music honored music producer Dave Cobb with their American Master Award. Cobb is a GRAMMY Award-winning producer who produced Chris Stapleton's Traveller, Sturgill Simpson's Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, and Jason Isbell's Southeastern and Something More Than Free.

The Berklee College of Music honored music producer Dave Cobb with their American Master Award. Cobb is a GRAMMY Award-winning producer who produced Chris Stapleton's Traveller, Sturgill Simpson's Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, and Jason Isbell's Southeastern and Something More Than Free. 2023: Luke Bryan closed out the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, drawing the largest crowd of the season. This event invests in Texas youth by providing year-round educational support within the Houston community.

Luke Bryan closed out the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, drawing the largest crowd of the season. This event invests in Texas youth by providing year-round educational support within the Houston community. 2025: Blake Shelton hosted Opry 100: A Live Celebration in honor of the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary. The event featured numerous country music legends, including Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, and Trisha Yearwood.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Interesting performances on March 19 include:

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 19 has seen challenges for traveling artists, political statements, and disruptions due to COVID-19:

2003: The South Carolina General Assembly formally requested the Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, to apologize for their unpatriotic statements against former President George W. Bush.

The South Carolina General Assembly formally requested the Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, to apologize for their unpatriotic statements against former President George W. Bush. 2013: Outlaw country music star David Allen Coe, known for songs such as "The Ride" and “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile," ran a red light in Ocala, Florida, before being struck by a tractor-trailer.

Outlaw country music star David Allen Coe, known for songs such as "The Ride" and “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile," ran a red light in Ocala, Florida, before being struck by a tractor-trailer. 2019: Tanya Tucker announced she was to become the face and brand ambassador of the tequila brand, Cosa Salvaje, which roughly translates to "wild thing." Photos of Tucker are on the bottle labels.

Tanya Tucker announced she was to become the face and brand ambassador of the tequila brand, Cosa Salvaje, which roughly translates to "wild thing." Photos of Tucker are on the bottle labels. 2020: Brooks & Dunn announced they would reschedule their Reboot 2020 tour due to COVID-19 restrictions.