Win a Worth Your Wild Weekend in Orlando with Russell Dickerson!

Worth Your Wild Weekend in Orlando with Russell Dickerson!

Sponsored By: Triple Tigers Records

Country 103.7 is giving you the chance to win the ultimate Worth Your Wild Weekend with Russell Dickerson in Orlando, Florida!

One lucky winner will score an unforgettable trip for two that includes round-trip airfare, a hotel stay, tickets to see Russell Dickerson live, and a visit to one of Disney’s most adventurous theme parks.

You’ll head to Orlando to experience Russellmania at Addition Financial Arena on April 25th, then keep the adventure going with passes to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It’s the perfect mix of country music and theme park thrills!

Listen to Country 103.7 every weekday for the sounder and be caller number 9 for your chance to qualify!

Limit one entry per person per day.