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Tucker Wetmore’s ‘Sunburn’ is Your Next Summer Anthem

Tucker Wetmore’s “Sunburn” is the song you needed to hear to officially welcome the summer. With its upbeat melody and feel-good vibe, it’s the perfect listen while on a road trip or while reminiscing…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Tucker Wetmore performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day four of CMA Fest 2025
Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Tucker Wetmore’s “Sunburn” is the song you needed to hear to officially welcome the summer. With its upbeat melody and feel-good vibe, it’s the perfect listen while on a road trip or while reminiscing about that summer fling you can’t seem to forget even after all these years.  

Tucker Wetmore’s 'Sunburn' is a Song that Feels Like Summer  

“Sunburn” is a track with a carefree energy and a hint of nostalgia—the perfect description of a summer love, which is what the track is about. It follows the singer as he sings about going to the beach, but ended up staying all week because he met a girl.  

The first verse goes, “I flew in all alone to play some songs on the beach / Was supposed to be in and out ,ended up stayin' all week / Yeah, there was salt in the air and there was sand on the floor / Was playin' 'Red, Red Wine' and you were sippin' on yours.”  

The pre-chorus build up the romance which heats up the chorus: “Them hotel sheets wе were under / Couldn't tеll you which room or number / All I know is I was fallin' in deeper / And that door said, ‘Do Not Disturb’ / Yeah you hit me like a heat wave / We stayed up all night all day / Waves crashin' outside like thunder / Your body on mine like a sunburn.”  

Sounds like a passionate encounter that could lead to something more serious. However, the second verse confirmed it is meant to only be a fleeting romance: “Yeah, I told you I liked you, you said, ‘Boy, ain't no way’ / Said, ‘Girl, I know you're right, but I meant it anyway’ / We were just ridin' the breeze until the sunrise, yeah / And for a couple of nights, you were all mine in.”  

Tucker Wetmore - Sunburn (Official Visualizer)

What’s Next for Him?  

Wetmore is currently busy touring for his The Brunette World Tour, which kicked off on February 12 and will wrap up on April 30. However, he announced additional dates per the request of fans. The Brunette World Tour Part 2 will commence on June 21 and conclude on October 24.  

The “Wine Into Whiskey” singer will be bringing Maddox Batson, William Beckmann, George Birge, Jacob Hackworth, Braxton Keith, and Stella Lefty as special guests on select dates.    

Tucker Wetmore
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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