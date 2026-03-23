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Garth Brooks Earns 10th Diamond Album, Extends Record No Other Artist Has Matched

Garth Brooks has earned his 10th diamond-certified album, with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifying Triple Live at 13-times platinum and pushing it past the 10-million-unit threshold. View…

Jennifer Eggleston
Garth Brooks performs with Luke Combs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Garth Brooks has earned his 10th diamond-certified album, with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifying Triple Live at 13-times platinum and pushing it past the 10-million-unit threshold.

Brooks remains the only artist in music history to achieve 10 diamond-certified albums, anchoring a career tally of 200.5 million certified units comprising 41 gold, 40 platinum, and 26 multi-platinum awards. He holds a significant lead over the Beatles, who have six diamond records, and Led Zeppelin, who have five.

The RIAA updated certifications across 14 Brooks titles. Notable among them: 25-times platinum for Double Live, 7-times platinum for the 777 Jackpot box set, and 4-times platinum for The Anthology Part I and Beyond the Season. The Anthology series also saw Parts II, IV, V, and VI each reach triple platinum, while The Magic of Christmas achieved platinum status.

Brooks' nine previous diamond albums are Garth Brooks, No Fences, Ropin' the Wind, The Chase, In Pieces, The Hits, Sevens, Double Live, and The Ultimate Hits.

Brooks now holds 200.5 million combined certified units, placing him well ahead of Luke Combs' 163.5 million. Morgan Wallen currently holds the title of top-selling country artist of all time based on streaming-inclusive metrics. Brooks has long taken an album-centric approach to his catalog, choosing not to release singles for individual sale.

Since returning to recording in 2014, every studio album Brooks has released has been certified at least platinum, including Man Against Machine, Gunslinger, and Fun — each at 2-times platinum — and Time Traveler, released in 2023, which earned platinum certification in the latest RIAA update.

Garth BrooksLuke Combs
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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