Ella Langley Celebrates Double No. 1 Party for ‘Weren’t for the Wind’ and ‘Choosin’ Texas’

If there’s one thing country music loves, it’s a good party, and Ella Langley just had two reasons to throw one. Undeniably, the hottest country music star at the moment, Langley celebrated a major career milestone with a double No. 1 party for her chart-topping hits “Weren’t for the Wind” and “Choosin’ Texas.”

Ella Langley, Two Hits, One Milestone

During a press conference at the BMI Office in Nashville, Langley, with her co-writers, recalled how the two tracks came to be. With Miranda Lambert, who co-wrote “Choosin’ Texas” and co-produced her album, Dandelion, Langley shared that they had high hopes for the track even at the beginning.

The "Be Her" singer said, “We loved the song when we wrote it. It was the song that I think me and Miranda clicked on where it was like, all right, we’re going to work together in a bigger way, for sure. And we’ve all talked about this, we love that song, but did we think it could do something like this? I don’t know if you can predict that.”

Lambert added, “No, absolutely not. I mean, it’s one of those … My favorite thing about it is it’s a country song and it was universal. And the music that we love got a big shot in the world and that makes me happy. It just really put a platform for a great country song and true country songwriters to have this moment that doesn’t happen that often.”

Keeping Both Feet on the Ground

Langley’s rise to fame has been phenomenal. She’s not just well-known by country fans because “Choosin’ Texas” topped the all-genre Billboard 100, widening her audience reach. She admits it can be extremely overwhelming. “It is watching all of your dreams come true at once. And for me, it’s just kind of now keeping my head down in the music and keeping my head down in the artistry and popping up for moments like this and getting to celebrate things that we’ve worked really hard for together to get here.”