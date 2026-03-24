Jelly Roll and Carín León Release ‘Lighter’ as First Song From FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album launches today with the global release of "Lighter" by Jelly Roll and Carín León, produced by Cirkut, via Def Jam Recordings. The collaboration unites three defining artists from the tournament's host nations — Jelly Roll (United States), Carín León (Mexico), and Cirkut (Canada), the 2026 GRAMMY Award winner for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

In a country-rock style also known as "swag rock," the track features anthemic power and soulful vocals, with León singing approximately half his part in Spanish to cement the song's cross-cultural reach. The full album will feature artists across continents and genres, curated to mirror the diversity of the 48-team tournament, with a complete tracklist expected in the coming weeks.

Jelly Roll shares, "Music has a way of reaching people in places you'd never expect, and the way this song came together with Carín León and Cirkut is proof of that. I've had a whole lot of respect for both of them for a long time, so getting to come together on this record has been real special. Grateful to be able to share it with folks all over the world."

"Collaborating with an artist like Jelly Roll, and doing so for nothing less than the biggest sporting event in the world, is something that fills me with pride," adds Carín León. "As a Mexican, I'm incredibly excited to be part of this project and to bring a piece of our music and culture to so many corners of the world. Very grateful for the opportunity and happy to share what we love most: music from the soul."

Cirkut, known for his work with Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, and The Weeknd, said of the project, "Working with Jelly Roll and Carín León on the first record of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album was a real honor. We wanted to create something that carries the sound and soul of the host countries, and hits in a way that connects with fans around the world."

"By bringing together artists whose voices resonate across continents, we are creating something that mirrors the scale, ambition, and cultural impact of this historic competition. Lighter marks the beginning of that journey. It is a powerful expression of resilience, energy, and joy — a song that will connect with fans everywhere and become part of the atmosphere in stadiums, fan celebrations, and communities around the world throughout the tournament," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.