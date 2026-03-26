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Eric Church Tells Atlanta Crowd About Being Confused for Luke Bryan at Local Bar

Eric Church turned a case of mistaken identity into one of the night’s best moments during his March 20 stop at State Farm Arena on the Free the Machine Tour,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Eric Church performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt / Stringer via Getty Images

Eric Church turned a case of mistaken identity into one of the night's best moments during his March 20 stop at State Farm Arena on the Free the Machine Tour, sharing with the crowd that fans at soundcheck had confused him for Luke Bryan.

Church recounted the story onstage, describing a chance encounter with concertgoers who had unknowingly been swapping stories about Bryan's songs, thinking they were Church's.

"I was reminiscing with some people at soundcheck tonight," he recalled. "They were down at Wild Bill's, if you remember that one. They were down at Wild Bill's. They begin to tell me this progression of songs that I had played that night."

He added, "I started realizing that all those songs belonged to another artist. And I thought, 'Do I tell 'em?' Or do I tell 'em that they have me confused with someone else?"

Church kept the moment light rather than set the record straight. "So I didn't tell 'em that I wasn't Luke Bryan," he said. "I love Luke. But if you're here tonight, we're not gonna do 'Country Girl Shake It For Me.' Well, we could."

The two artists are longtime friends. In June 2025, Church stepped in at the last minute to headline three festivals — Country Stampede in Bonner Springs, Kansas; NebraskaLand Days in North Platte, Nebraska; and Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colorado — after Bryan was sidelined by vocal issues.

Bryan praised his friend publicly at the time: "Huge thanks to my buddy [Eric Church] for stepping in last minute — and of course, putting on a kick ass show like he always does," Bryan said. "Sitting still is not what I do best, so I can't wait to be back soon."

The Atlanta show wasn't the first time Church went unrecognized on the current tour. During a stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he reportedly went undercover in his own arena to test whether he could blend into the crowd undetected, and succeeded.

Remaining Free the Machine Tour dates include stops in Hollywood, Florida (March 27); Greenville, South Carolina (April 3); Charlotte, North Carolina (April 4); Jacksonville, Florida (April 10); and Tampa, Florida (April 11). Ashley McBryde appears on the South Carolina and Florida dates.

Eric ChurchLuke Bryan
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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