This Day in Country History: March 26

From a benefit concert hosted by country music stars and a Grand Ole Opry megashow featuring some of the genre's greatest artists, to a highly anticipated album release from one of the industry's most successful singers, March 26 is a notable day for country music fans.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 26 has seen new music from country music favorites and memorable performances by top artists:

2013: Blake Shelton released his album Based on a True Story… through Warner Bros. It featured the hit “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart. Shelton is known for his relatable lyrics and catchy melodies, his stint as a coach on The Voice, and his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton released his album Based on a True Story… through Warner Bros. It featured the hit “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart. Shelton is known for his relatable lyrics and catchy melodies, his stint as a coach on The Voice, and his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani. 2015: Kenny Chesney played the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, during his Big Revival Tour. The show featured special guests in country music, Chase Rice and Jake Owen.

Kenny Chesney played the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, during his Big Revival Tour. The show featured special guests in country music, Chase Rice and Jake Owen. 2018: At the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, Lauren Alaina was named Female Vocalist of the Year, Brett Young was named Male Vocalist of the Year, and Midland won New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year. Reba McEntire hosted the awards show.

At the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, Lauren Alaina was named Female Vocalist of the Year, Brett Young was named Male Vocalist of the Year, and Midland won New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year. Reba McEntire hosted the awards show. 2025: Folk/pop entertainer Maggie Rogers was one of the performers at the People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith held at Carnegie Hall in New York City. This was a tribute concert featuring Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, and more, honoring the 50th anniversary of Patti Smith's debut album, Horses.

Cultural Milestones

On March 26, country artists stepped up to help others in need, and the Grand Ole Opry staged a show with eight of the genre's top artists:

1968: Kenny Chesney is born on this day in Knoxville, Tennessee. This iconic singer has a huge following with his No Shoes Nation community, who embrace Chesney's beachy/country songs and idealized lifestyle. Hit songs by Chesney include "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," "Old Blue Chair," and "The Good Stuff."

Kenny Chesney is born on this day in Knoxville, Tennessee. This iconic singer has a huge following with his No Shoes Nation community, who embrace Chesney's beachy/country songs and idealized lifestyle. Hit songs by Chesney include "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," "Old Blue Chair," and "The Good Stuff." 2014: The late Glenn Campbell, who had Alzheimer's, received the Glen Campbell Courage Award at the A Night at Sardi's event in Beverly Hills, California. This annual event is a benefit for the Alzheimer's Association, with a dinner and musical performance.

The late Glenn Campbell, who had Alzheimer's, received the Glen Campbell Courage Award at the A Night at Sardi's event in Beverly Hills, California. This annual event is a benefit for the Alzheimer's Association, with a dinner and musical performance. 2020: The State of Tennessee launched the Do Your Part, Stay Apart public service announcement campaign featuring Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee, country star Brad Paisley, and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and other celebrities to emphasize the importance of distancing during COVID-19.

The State of Tennessee launched the Do Your Part, Stay Apart public service announcement campaign featuring Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee, country star Brad Paisley, and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and other celebrities to emphasize the importance of distancing during COVID-19. 2021: Country music stars gathered to perform a benefit concert for the Second Avenue Restoration and Preservation Fund following the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was hosted at the legendary Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville and featured artists such as Ashley McBryde, Lee Brice, and Scott McCreery.

Country music stars gathered to perform a benefit concert for the Second Avenue Restoration and Preservation Fund following the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was hosted at the legendary Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville and featured artists such as Ashley McBryde, Lee Brice, and Scott McCreery. 2024: The Grand Ole Opry country music show in Nashville, Tennessee, featured Opry members and country stars such as Shane Smith and the Saints, Mandy Barnett, and Lauren Alaina. Eight or more artists perform on country music's biggest stage during each live show.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Noteworthy recordings and performances on March 26 include:

Industry Changes and Challenges

Influential moments in country music history on this day include:

2019: The "It Keeps Right on a Hurtin'" singer Wanda Jackson announced she was retiring from performing due to health issues. Jackson was known as the Queen of Rockabilly, with lively performances that fans enjoyed.

The "It Keeps Right on a Hurtin'" singer Wanda Jackson announced she was retiring from performing due to health issues. Jackson was known as the Queen of Rockabilly, with lively performances that fans enjoyed. 2020: Singer John Prine was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The pandemic hit Nashville hard, with Prine and fellow country music star Joe Diffie dying from complications on April 7 and March 29, respectively.

Singer John Prine was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The pandemic hit Nashville hard, with Prine and fellow country music star Joe Diffie dying from complications on April 7 and March 29, respectively. 2021: Country megastar Carrie Underwood released her first gospel album, My Savior. The artist is a great example of crossover success.

Country megastar Carrie Underwood released her first gospel album, My Savior. The artist is a great example of crossover success. 2022: Police officer with the Franklin, Tennessee and country music artist Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the age of 58. Carson was known for songs like "Not On Your Love" and "The Car," which won Carson the Video of the Year Award from the Academy of Country Music.