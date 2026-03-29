Register To Win: Nate Smith: Country Rock & Roll Tour 2026

NATE SMITH – JOSH ROSS – JUST JAYNE – OUT OF THE BLUE

Live at Coyote Joe’s | April 11th

Charlotte, get ready for a BIG country night at Coyote Joe’s! Country 103.7 is hooking you up with tickets to see Nate Smith live on the Country Rock & Roll Tour 2026.

With massive hits like “Whiskey On You” and “World On Fire,” Nate Smith has become one of the most powerful voices in modern country music. Known for his emotional vocals and high-energy live shows, this is the kind of concert that keeps the crowd singing from the first song to the last encore.

And the lineup is stacked from top to bottom...Josh Ross brings his gritty country sound and rising hits, Just Jayne kicks off the night, and Out of the Blue gets the party started.

Saturday, April 11th

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte

Doors Open at 7PM

All shows are General Admission | 18+ only

ENTER TO WIN

Want to go for free?

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Don’t miss one of the biggest country parties in Charlotte this spring.

Enter Below!

Limit one entry per person per day.

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