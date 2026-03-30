Priscilla Block to Headline Second Backlot Country Fest During Mule Day Weekend

The Mulehouse is bringing the party to the backlot this spring, announcing the return of its Backlot Country Fest on April 11, coinciding with Columbia's annual Mule Day weekend.

Priscilla Block will headline the outdoor evening concert, with a lineup that also includes Shane Profitt, Katie Austin, and The Bandana Brothers. The second annual event follows the festival's 2023 inaugural edition and is designed to extend the energy of Mule Day's daytime festivities into the night.

"We're excited to create something special alongside the always fun Mule Day weekend that extends the energy of the daytime events into an unforgettable nighttime experience," Amy Fish, senior director of concerts and events for The Mulehouse, said. "The Backlot Country Fest is designed to bring fans closer to the artists they love while showcasing a few of the most exciting voices in country music today."

General admission tickets are $35, with discounted multi-ticket options available. A limited number of VIP tickets are also on sale, offering exclusive viewing, private bar access, a dedicated entrance, and separate restrooms. Tickets are available at TheMulehouse.com/backlot.