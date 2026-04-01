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Carly Pearce Posts Solo Acoustic Version of Riley Green Duet

Carly Pearce is turning up the heat and turning heads with a new acoustic clip of her latest radio single, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” her steamy duet…

Jennifer Eggleston
Carly Pearce speaks onstage as Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opens Country's Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee
Terry Wyatt / Stringer via Getty Images

Carly Pearce is turning up the heat and turning heads with a new acoustic clip of her latest radio single, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay," her steamy duet with Riley Green. In the clip, Pearce sings the chorus of the song alone, accompanied by only an acoustic guitar and a violin while sitting on a sofa. "Riley, where you at?" she captions the post, acknowledging her duet partner isn't present.

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The song marks the pair's first official collaboration and was released on March 13. Written by Devin Dawson, Seth Ennis, Jordan Minton, and Jordan Reynolds, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" is the next single from Pearce's forthcoming project. The track is out now alongside its official video, directed by Wes Edwards, which follows the pair through a night filled with unresolved choices, leaving the ending open.

The solo clip spotlights just how much the duet dynamic matters and how much Green's absence registers. Pearce has collaborated with artists including Chris Stapleton and Lee Brice, as well as Ashley McBryde on their GRAMMY-winning duet, "Never Wanted To Be That Girl." Green brings his own strong résumé in duets to the table. His three most recent releases, "Worst Way," "Don't Mind If I Do," and "You Look Like You Love Me," all reached No. 1, the latter two featuring Ella Langley.

Green has also locked in his eighth top-10 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with "Change My Mind," keeping his momentum firmly in the upper reaches of country radio even as Pearce's solo clip invites fans to weigh in on the collaboration. The forthcoming album was co-produced by Pearce and Ben West, a collaborator on her 29 and Hummingbird projects.

Carly PearceRiley Green
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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