Age Of Attraction: Is It Just A Number?

As I typically do when it comes to mindless binge watching, I recently fell down a rabbit hole on the latest Netflix reality show Age Of Attraction. If you're not familiar with this one allow me to explain.

Age Of Attraction

Age Of Attraction decided to explore the question, "Is age just a number when it comes to relationships and finding true love?" In other words, is it possible for two people with a tremendous age gap to find common ground and happiness? Can their bond endure societal stigmas, judgmental friends and family and just plain generational differences?

The show gathered a large number of singles ranging anywhere from 22 to 60 for a retreat to mix and mingle and to see if sparks flew. The singles on the Age Of Attraction show were not told each other's age ahead of time. And they weren't allowed to ask as they got to know each other. They were only permitted to finally discuss the taboo subject if and when they decided mutually to meet in the 'Promise Room.'

At that point, they were agreeing there might be something between them worth exploring further and taking to the next level. Once in the 'Promise Room,' the numbers were revealed. Many jaws dropped as they discovered ages that surprised them. I'll admit, some of these folks in their 50s and even up to 60 did not look the age on their birth certificate.

So, once the Age Of Attraction cast members moved past this step they were taken to a hotel/apartment type setting where they would live together for 2 weeks to see what day in and day out life might look like. Could they survive without getting on each other's nerves? Were they compatible? However, they were still in a bubble somewhat...far from the cruel reality of society. Although they did bring in family and friends to meet each couple to see if there would be any push back or friction there.

Leaving The Bubble

They had their ups and downs. One couple didn't last past this stage, choosing to part ways before the 'Commitment Ceremony.' And that's the place where things got a little more real on this 'reality' show.

During the Age Of Attraction commitment ceremony, participants decided if they would like to pursue their potential relationship. Some did...some didn't. One couple got engaged at the Commitment Ceremony. And that leads to the reunion show of the cast members that airs on the hosts You Tube channel. I'm in the middle of that as we speak.

I think by a show of hands, maybe 2 couples stuck it out. One of the couples who chose to pursue broke up, and the young woman in the relationship was not even a part of the reunion show. America's favorite couple, the Prince Harry look-a-like (27) and his 54 year old partner apparently weren't able to deal with the societal pressures of such a huge age gap. They split before the reunion. I'm still watching...so maybe they change their minds in the end?