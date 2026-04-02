Russell Dickerson and Brandon Lake Co-Write Three Unreleased Songs

Russell Dickerson has confirmed he and Brandon Lake have co-written three unreleased songs together, with the pair still determining which track — or tracks — will see an official release.

Dickerson spoke about the collaborations while in London for C2C Festival 2026, telling Holler, "Yeah, we're working on...I mean, we actually have like three that we're kind of tossing around. Just figuring out which one is the right one. I brought him in on a song that I had already started, and he wrote on that. And then we wrote one together — we wrote a couple together. So I don't know, we're just kind of tossing them back, feeling out what the vibe is on each one. Like, is it me? Is it him? Is it both of us?"

One candidate for release is "Amazing Place," an as-yet-unannounced track registered on ASCAP with Dickerson and Lake listed as co-writers alongside Chase McGill and Parker Welling.

The collaboration is rooted in a writers' retreat Lake hosted earlier this year, which brought together more than 25 country artists and songwriters, including Dickerson, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, and Bailey Zimmerman, for five days of writing sessions that produced nearly 50 songs.

The first release from those sessions, "Just Believe" with Zimmerman, arrived March 13 via Atlantic Records/Warner Records Nashville. The next, "The Jesus I Know Now," featuring Lainey Wilson, is set for Good Friday, April 3.

Dickerson also reflected on how faith has long shaped his own artistry. "That's just who I am. And, you know, when 'Yours' came out, I got turned down by record labels and stuff. They were like, 'This sounds like a worship song!' I was like, 'Well, you're not wrong...' It's like, that's just kind of part of who I am, and the sound that I have, I guess."

"Yours," which Dickerson co-wrote with Parker Welling and Casey Brown, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in January 2018 after a record-breaking 39-week climb. Lake, a six-time GRAMMY Award winner, has been expanding into the country space through collaborations with Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Gabby Barrett.