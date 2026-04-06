Country 103.7’s $1,000 Cash Code

Need a little extra cash in your pocket? Country 103.7 has you covered! You could win $1,000 in cash with the Country 103.7 $1,000 Cash Code! 🤑

📅 When: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026

⏰ Listen weekdays at:

8:00 AM

10:00 AM

12:00 PM

3:00 PM

5:00 PM

When you hear the special keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your chance to win $1,000! 💵

📲 Enter by:

Texting the keyword to 45911

the keyword to Entering it on the Country 103.7 mobile app

Or entering it on our website below

Don’t miss your chance to win big with Country 103.7! 🎉 This is a multi-city contest. Good luck! 🍀