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Country 103.7’s $1,000 Cash Code

Need a little extra cash in your pocket? Country 103.7 has you covered! You could win $1,000 in cash with the Country 103.7 $1,000 Cash Code! 🤑 📅 When: Monday,…

Leslie Baylor
WSOC Cash Code

Need a little extra cash in your pocket? Country 103.7 has you covered! You could win $1,000 in cash with the Country 103.7 $1,000 Cash Code! 🤑

📅 When: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026

Listen weekdays at:

  • 8:00 AM
  • 10:00 AM
  • 12:00 PM
  • 3:00 PM
  • 5:00 PM

When you hear the special keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your chance to win $1,000! 💵

📲 Enter by:

  • Texting the keyword to 45911
  • Entering it on the Country 103.7 mobile app
  • Or entering it on our website below

Don’t miss your chance to win big with Country 103.7! 🎉 This is a multi-city contest. Good luck! 🍀

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method. 

WSOC NATIONAL CASH CONTEST RULES

Cash ContestContests
Leslie BaylorWriter
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