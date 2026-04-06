Dolly Parton Makes Major Gift to Knoxville Hospital, Sparks Name Change and Service Growth

East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville has been renamed Dolly Parton Children's Hospital, following a landmark donation from the country music icon, hospital President and CEO Matt Schaefer announced. While the exact dollar amount was not disclosed, Schaefer described the gift as generational and transformational — a lifeline for the hospital's mission for years to come.

"What I can tell you is that she has made a generational and transformational commitment to Children's and its mission, and that commitment is something that goes beyond our wildest expectations, that is beyond generous, and will be a lifeline for this mission for now and for years to come. And we're excited about and humbled by her willingness to do so," Schaefer says.

Schaefer says Parton's involvement will amplify initiatives the hospital could not have advanced on its own and position the organization for significant growth. "I think anytime you have someone of her stature, someone of her standing, certainly in this region, across the United States, across the world, honestly, and to have the halo effect of everything she stood for in her life, including her love for children in particular, it just is fantastic for the future of our mission," he says.

Funding will be directed toward expanding care across several specialties. "Children and families don't need to leave this community for high-quality care," Schaefer continues. "Some of those fall in the neuroscience space, particularly around epilepsy. There's a depth and breadth of services relative to pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric ENT in particular, that we don't have the capacity that we need to care for this community in the broadest sense possible."

Schaefer also hopes Parton's name will help attract physicians and support residency recruitment and pediatric training in the region, and he aims to grow fundraising efforts and invest in new programs and technology.

A native of Sevierville, Tenn., Parton announced the name change Feb. 26. "Being fortunate to have grown up in the mountains of East Tennessee, I learned early on what it means to take care of one another," Parton said. "Every child deserves world-class care, wrapped in kindness and love." Parton also called on the public to join the effort, saying she cannot do it alone. More information is available at DollyChildrens.org.