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Lee Brice Drops Faith-Centered Track ‘When The Kingdom Comes’ Ahead of June Album

Curb Records multi-Platinum-selling artist Lee Brice has released his powerfully moving new track, “When the Kingdom Comes.” Written by Brice, his wife Sara, Jon Stone, and Billy Montana, the song…

Jennifer Eggleston
In this image released on February 9, 2026 Lee Brice performs during Tennessee Sound Bites: Lee Brice Serves Up Music and Flavor at Dancing Bear Lodge on November 11, 2025 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Brett Carlsen / Stringer via Getty Images

Curb Records multi-Platinum-selling artist Lee Brice has released his powerfully moving new track, "When the Kingdom Comes." Written by Brice, his wife Sara, Jon Stone, and Billy Montana, the song touches on the tribulations of life and a future moment when all will be understood.

"Ever since I heard this title, 'When the Kingdom Comes,' I was so blown away and knew in my heart it was going to be something beyond special. Something so much more than just a song," says Brice.

He continues, "Being able to write it with two of my best friends and my wife is a huge plus, but how the song ended up, what it became, and what its purpose truly is, is so much more important to me. I love music, and I work hard at having success at it. It's a part of who I am, it's in my bones. But this specific song has a much bigger purpose. I feel like all that I have worked for and all that I have hoped for comes down to the message this song hopefully relays — God has always had a plan."

The track serves as the latest preview of Brice's forthcoming sixth studio album, Sunriser, a 16-song project set for release June 5. The album delivers hopeful and resilient reflections on love, faith, and heartbreak for all sunrisers — from firefighters, nurses, and truck drivers to blue-collar workers clocking out of graveyard shifts to tired parents waking up to care for little ones. Through the lens of what defines him — God, country, and family — Brice encourages listeners to keep rising.

As Brice shares, "Anybody can see a sunset, but a sunrise, you gotta earn. Whether you're waking up or just pulled an all-nighter, I tip my hat to you, sunriser."

Brice is currently on the road with upcoming tour stops throughout the U.S. and Canada in 2026. For more information and tour dates, visit LeeBrice.com.

Lee Brice
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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