Megan Moroney is Revlon’s Muse for ‘Be Unforgettable’ Campaign

Megan Moroney doesn’t just look good in pink; she also looks good in red.

The “Wish I Didn’t” songstress was recently announced as one of Revlon's faces for its “Be Unforgettable” campaign. In an Instagram post, the Georgia native, who has always been clad in pink for her Cloud 9 era, sizzled in red.

Megan Moroney: “I’ve Always Looked Better in Red”

To announce her new role as Revlon’s brand ambassador, Moroney shared a striking photo of herself dressed in a red tube top, stockings, and high heels. She posed with a matching red guitar, perfectly complementing her bold red lippie. The caption reads, “i’ve always looked better in red. so excited to share that I’m joining the @revlon family as their new global ambassador! forever inspired by a brand that celebrates confidence, individuality & a little bit of boldness. BE UNFORGETTABLE.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 28-year-old singer shared her experience shooting for the campaign. “Being on set for this felt really fun and a little surreal at the same time,” she said. “There were definitely moments where I had to step back and be like, ‘Wow, this is actually happening.’ It just felt like such a special experience from start to finish.”

Moroney is the Perfect Ambassador

In a statement by Revlon, the brand said Moroney “represents a new generation of women shaping culture on their own terms, reinforcing that true impact is rooted not only in beauty, but also in depth, confidence and self‑definition.”

Moroney said in a press release, “This campaign represents a truth I believe in: beauty is only one part of what makes someone unforgettable. There’s power in reminding women they can take up space and lead with confidence, authenticity and strength. Being part of that message means a lot to me.”