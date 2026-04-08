Phone Free Restaurants Becoming A Trend

We see it every day. People sitting down to drinks or dinner in restaurants, pulling out their phones to text, scroll or take pics. But what would you say to phone free restaurants? Apparently that's becoming a thing in spots across the country, including right here in Charlotte.

I was watching the Today Show this morning, and they were doing a story about the phone free restaurants trend. What do you know? Up pops Antagonist in Charlotte, North Carolina! So let's take a deeper dive into the topic.

Antagonist

First, let's look at Charlotte's newest cleverly themed coffee and cocktail spot. Antagonist...we're all familiar with the term from our English classes. An antagonist is a character, group or force that opposes the main character, the protagonist, in a story, acting as an adversary. Think Voldemort in Harry Potter or Marge Simpson in the Simpsons! Ok. Now we have the nuts and bolts out of the way.

According to the spot's website: "Antagonist rewrites the script of a night out in Charlotte. Top notch service, a charming and alluring ambiance, and a perfectly curated soundtrack set the stage for memorable evenings filled with cocktails and conversation.

We keep the distractions low, the intentions high, and the phones out of sight. Because good stories don’t unfold on screens - they unfold across tables, between lingering glances, through conversations that go off-script, sip after sip."

I'm intrigued and somewhat pleased. We love a good night out at a great bar or restaurant with friends. And let's face it...if you go to the trouble of arranging a night out on the town you want conversation with the folks at the table, not people on a screen. That's why I understand the allure of phone free restaurants.

How The Phone Free Restaurants Trend Works

Antagonist co-owner Mike Salzarulo says of the phone free restaurants trend, "I want to build a place that kind of forces you to connect." So here's how the concept works at this particular place. When you enter the swanky new spot, you hand your phone to a host, who locks it away in something called a Yondr pouch. The pouch was founded about 10 years ago by a former pro soccer player who was looking to ban phones at concerts. It's since been used in schools hoping to crack down on social media usage during the school day.

Back to Antagonist. Once the host locks your device away, you keep it with you. But it's only unlocked when you leave after your two hour visit. Don't worry, if conversation with your table mates drags, the hot new spot provides plenty of old fashioned games to get things moving. And the drinks are fun as well as the atmosphere. Plus, for good measure there's a snack menu that includes items such as pizza rolls and Uncrustables. Genius!