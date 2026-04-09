CLT Taco Week – Vote for the Best Here

Charlotte, Let’s Taco About It!

Have you been waiting to take a bite out of the Queen City’s taco scene? 🌮👀 Ever wonder where the BEST TACO JOINTS in Charlotte are hiding? 🤔🔥

Wait no longer! 🎉 We’ve unearthed hidden gems 💎 and dusted off some all-time local favorites to bring you the Annual CLT Taco Week, happening April 17–26, 2025! 📅

Get ready to feed your appetite for adventure 😋 on a week-long taco tour through the very best Charlotte has to offer. Starting Friday, April 17, you can grab specialty tacos for just $4 each 💸🌮—yes, you read that right!

Locals and visitors alike can dig into exclusive, one-of-a-kind tacos available for this week only ⏳🔥—so don’t miss out! Why not mix it up? Order a few different tacos with your crew 👯‍♂️, share the love, and then hop to the next spot… and the next… and the next! 🚗💨

Come hungry and ready to explore 🤤 while supporting Charlotte’s amazing community of chefs 👨‍🍳, line cooks, waitstaff, and the incredible restaurants that make this city taste so good ❤️🌆