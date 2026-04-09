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CLT Taco Week – Vote for the Best Here

Charlotte, Let’s Taco About It! Have you been waiting to take a bite out of the Queen City’s taco scene? 🌮👀 Ever wonder where the BEST TACO JOINTS in Charlotte…

Randi Moultrie

Charlotte, Let’s Taco About It!

Have you been waiting to take a bite out of the Queen City’s taco scene? 🌮👀 Ever wonder where the BEST TACO JOINTS in Charlotte are hiding? 🤔🔥

Wait no longer! 🎉 We’ve unearthed hidden gems 💎 and dusted off some all-time local favorites to bring you the Annual CLT Taco Week, happening April 17–26, 2025! 📅

Get ready to feed your appetite for adventure 😋 on a week-long taco tour through the very best Charlotte has to offer. Starting Friday, April 17, you can grab specialty tacos for just $4 each 💸🌮—yes, you read that right!

Locals and visitors alike can dig into exclusive, one-of-a-kind tacos available for this week only ⏳🔥—so don’t miss out! Why not mix it up? Order a few different tacos with your crew 👯‍♂️, share the love, and then hop to the next spot… and the next… and the next! 🚗💨

Come hungry and ready to explore 🤤 while supporting Charlotte’s amazing community of chefs 👨‍🍳, line cooks, waitstaff, and the incredible restaurants that make this city taste so good ❤️🌆

Let’s taco ‘bout a good time! 🌮🎊

Food
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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