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Keith Urban Returns to Fontainebleau Las Vegas for Two October Shows

Keith Urban is heading back to Las Vegas. He’ll return to the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas for two nights under the marquee Live in Las Vegas, with performances…

Jennifer Eggleston
Keith Urban performs at The Grand Ole Opry on February 24, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Keith Urban is heading back to Las Vegas. He'll return to the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas for two nights under the marquee Live in Las Vegas, with performances set for Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17.

The shows mark a return to the venue where Urban previously played 10 HIGH in Vegas dates in October 2024 and February 2025. Fan club presales for The 'Ville launched April 7, with additional presales continuing throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale.

Urban's first live concert album, HIGH AND A(LIVE), is out now, recorded on his tour that wrapped in October. He has also recently revealed he is working on a yacht rock covers record.

Across his career, Urban has amassed over 11 billion streams, four GRAMMY Awards, two People's Choice Awards, 13 CMA Awards, 15 ACM Awards, including the prestigious Triple Crown for Best New Artist, Male Vocalist, and Entertainer of the Year. He holds a record-setting streak of 37 consecutive Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Ticket and show information is available through Live Nation.

country musicKeith Urban
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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