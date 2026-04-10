Cody Johnson is Back After Injury: ‘I’m Here to Stay’

Cody Johnson is back on his feet and back on stage after dealing with a ruptured eardrum that temporarily sidelined him. And what better way to announce his comeback? New music, that says “I’m here to stay,” of course.

Cody Johnson: “I’m Here to Stay”

In a recent interview, the Texas native revealed how he’s eager to go back to work after being out of commission for three months. “I was out for three months after the surgery, and I had this mentality of when I come back, I’m taking no prisoners. When I come back, I’m putting my head down, and I’m going to freaking work.”

When asked about his upcoming album, CoJo said, “I’ve already got the whole gun is loaded. The ammunition’s there. We’re just fixing to start sending it.”

ACM Awards Nominations

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter also scored numerous nods in the recently announced ACM Awards Nominations. He is up against Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Megan Moroney for the Entertainer of the Year Award. He is also scheduled to perform along with other artists dominating the genre over the past year.

Johnson is also nominated for the Male Artist of the Year Award, competing with Combs, Riley Green, Stapleton, and Zach Top. This isn’t the first time he has been up against Combs and Stapleton. Last year, he was also against the two for the CMA Awards’ Male Vocalist of the Year award, a recognition he won.

The “Til You Can’t” singer recalled upon learning that he won, “To get Male Vocalist of the Year, especially when you’re in a category with Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton, that’s a big deal. So I was pretty taken back. I was pretty proud of that one.”