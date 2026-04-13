Ashley Monroe Releases ‘Gettin’ Out Of Hand’ Video From New Album

Three-time GRAMMY nominee Ashley Monroe released a surprise eight-track concept album, Dear Nashville, on March 27 via Mountainrose Sparrow. The album explores Monroe's relationship with Nashville after nearly 25 years of building a life and career in Music City, and is co-produced and co-written entirely with Luke Laird.

"I had a writing session on the books with Luke, and I'd woken up that morning with a storm in my heart, like, 'My gosh, have I done this all for nothing?'" Monroe explains. "When I got to Luke's house that day, I knew I had to address my hurt feelings and get it out of my system. I told him the idea of 'I Hate Nashville,' and he loved it. That song put everything into motion. We felt the window of all the muses open, and decided that I'm going to say what I feel and make it a whole project."

As she shares, "The bottom line of the album is, I wish you loved me like I love you."

While Dear Nashville is rooted in Monroe's professional relationship with Music City, it also serves as a romantic record that taps into the timeless territory of unrequited love. Pitchfork highlighted the album's dreamy, pillowy sound, drawing on '70s soft rock while remaining firmly rooted in Monroe's country roots. The record feels conversational and vulnerable, with a reverence for classic country sounds Monroe loves.

Monroe's career has been defined by collaboration as much as solo work. She has contributed backing vocals to Jack White's Third Man House Band and has featured on releases by Blake Shelton, Train, Vince Gill, and Butch Walker. Her work with the Pistol Annies yielded culturally significant tracks, including "Run Daddy Run" for The Hunger Games soundtrack. Her solo catalog spans Like A Rose, The Blade, Sparrow, Rosegold, and Tennessee Lightning.

An official video for "Gettin' Out of Hand" accompanies the album as part of the Dear Nashville rollout, alongside a video for lead single "I Hate Nashville."