Register To Win: Freedom 250 Tour with Kid Rock
Sponsored By: Lost Highway Get ready for a big night of country rock energy because Country 103.7 is sending you to see the Freedom 250 Tour featuring Kid Rock, with…
Sponsored By: Lost Highway
Get ready for a big night of country rock energy because Country 103.7 is sending you to see the Freedom 250 Tour featuring Kid Rock, with Brantley Gilbert and Them Dirty Roses.
The show is going down Saturday, May 9th at Truliant Amphitheatre, and this lineup is built for a loud, rowdy, all-American concert night. From Kid Rock’s larger-than-life stage presence to Brantley Gilbert’s hard-hitting country rock sound, this is the kind of show that brings the party from the first song to the last encore.
Want in? We’ve got your chance to score a pair of tickets.
Register Below!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Freedom 250 Tour with Kid Rock” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on April 13, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on April 17, 2026 by visiting Country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around April 20, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see the Freedom 250 Tour featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, and Them Dirty Roses on May 9, 2026 at Truliant Amphitheatre, valued at approximately $200. Prize provided courtesy of Lost Highway. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.