Register To Win: Freedom 250 Tour with Kid Rock

Sponsored By: Lost Highway

Get ready for a big night of country rock energy because Country 103.7 is sending you to see the Freedom 250 Tour featuring Kid Rock, with Brantley Gilbert and Them Dirty Roses.

The show is going down Saturday, May 9th at Truliant Amphitheatre, and this lineup is built for a loud, rowdy, all-American concert night. From Kid Rock’s larger-than-life stage presence to Brantley Gilbert’s hard-hitting country rock sound, this is the kind of show that brings the party from the first song to the last encore.

Want in? We’ve got your chance to score a pair of tickets.

Register Below!

Limit one entry per person per day.

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