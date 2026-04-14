Kenny Chesney Scraps July 4th Weekend Sphere Concerts to Honor Holiday Traditions

Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Chesney has canceled two of his I Go Back 2026 residency performances at Sphere in Las Vegas — the July 3 and July 4 dates — choosing instead to spend Independence Day weekend with family and honor holiday traditions.

Chesney notified ticketholders directly via a message, explaining his reasoning. Affected fans were offered a promotional code for a remaining Sphere date, and automatic refunds are available through Ticketmaster.

"Over the last few weeks, I've heard about a lot of traditions that wouldn't be happening — because I was going to play Las Vegas over the 4th of July Weekend. I won't say I didn't realize, but I will say, hearing from people I know and care about, I heard them loud and clear," said Chesney.

The cancellation reduces Chesney's 2026 Sphere run from 11 to nine shows. The remaining dates are June 19, 20, 24, 26, 27, and July 1, 8, 10, and 11.

The Sphere opened Sept. 29, 2023, as a 17,600-seat immersive venue. U2 inaugurated the space with a residency, and subsequent acts have included Phish, Dead & Company, the Eagles, and Zac Brown Band. Chesney made history as the first country headliner at the venue, completing a 15-show run in 2025 before returning for his current residency.