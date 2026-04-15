Cody Johnson Sparks Speculation with Post on Instagram: ‘Time to Start the Next Chapter’

Cody Johnson sparks speculation with a cryptic post on his social media account. The Texas native uploaded a carousel of photos, but it seems he is hinting at a new album. The telltale sign? His caption.

Back with a Bang

CoJo was temporarily sidelined when he ruptured his eardrum last year. In a recent interview, the 38-year-old singer revealed that being out of commission for three months made him eager to go back to work. “I was out for three months after the surgery, and I had this mentality of when I come back, I'm taking no prisoners. When I come back, I’m putting my head down, and I’m going to freaking work.”

And back to work, he did.

The “I’m Gonna Love You” singer recently closed the RodeoHouston by breaking a record, drawing 80,203 fans to NRG Stadium and officially setting a brand-new attendance record. He is also scheduled to perform at the 2026 ACM Awards on May 17, where he is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year.

Cody Johnson: “Time to Start the Next Chapter”

On Tuesday, April 14, Johnson uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram with him playing the guitar, recording with a mic and headphones on, taking a break and going for a walk, drinking from a mug, and a lyric sheet for “I Want You.” The photos of himself were interspersed with photos of nature and two rocking chairs.

He captioned it with, “Feels like it’s about time to start the next chapter…”