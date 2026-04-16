Russell Dickerson Releases Live Performance Video From Record-Breaking RodeoHouston Show

Russell Dickerson is stepping into a new chapter. Long admired for lyrics rooted in his happy home life, he has fully arrived as a powerhouse live entertainer — and his sold-out RussellMania Tour, now extended through 2026, is the proof.

Dickerson has teamed up for an exclusive live performance video of "Worth Your Wild," filmed at RodeoHouston on March 5 in Houston, his biggest show to date. The video captures a career-defining moment, showcasing his high-energy delivery and the strong artist-audience connection that has defined the RussellMania Tour run.

The night extended beyond the stage, featuring a pre-show meet-and-greet and a themed flower shop inspired by his piano ballad "The Roses," blending intimate fan moments with a landmark concert experience.

The "Worth Your Wild" video release aligns with the RussellMania Tour's expansion beyond RodeoHouston, with Dickerson signaling bigger touring plans heading deeper into 2026. His fourth studio album, Famous Back Home, serves as the driving force behind the tour.

Offstage, Dickerson has earned an American Music Awards nomination for Best Country Song for "Happen To Me." The single has logged multi-week No. 1 runs on the U.S. Country Aircheck/MediaBase and Billboard Country charts, is RIAA Platinum-certified with more than 344 million streams, and notched multi-week No. 1 runs in both the UK and Canada. It has also crossed into pop formats, appearing on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot AC, and Top 40 charts.

The RussellMania Tour 2026 follows a series of successful tours in 2025. The tour will kick off at various amphitheaters and arenas throughout North America. Special guests Dasha and Niko Moon will perform at select shows during the tour.