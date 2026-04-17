Darius Rucker Launches New WWE Merchandise Collection

Darius Rucker performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Darius Rucker is teaming up with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for a new merchandise collaboration. The country superstar is taking his love for wrestling and transforming it into his own collection.

The Wagon Wheel singer posted on Instagram to express his love for wrestling and announce his new collaboration with Fanatics. The sports apparel shop will carry a new WWE line in collaboration with Rucker for each design.

"Not sure if y'all know this... but I'm a HUGE wrestling fan!! Have been my whole life! That's why I'm so excited to share the new @wwe line in my @fanatics collection. Check it out at the link in bio!," said Rucker on Instagram.

The social media post also features photos of Rucker in a few of the designs from the collection. His apparel features wrestlers such as Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton. His Fanatics line also includes jackets, plaid button-ups, and other t-shirts featuring some of his favorite wrestlers.

Will Darius Rucker Appear on WWE?

Many wonder if this means we will soon see Rucker featured in WWE? Never say never, but anything is possible. Many celebrities have been featured in WWE, including another country superstar recently, Jelly Roll.

Over the years, WWE has featured many different entertainers. From Snoop Dogg and Cardi B to Willie Nelson and Florida Georgia Line. Will Rucker be next?