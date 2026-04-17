Post Malone Stars in Short Film ‘The Smallest Bar in the West’

When Post Malone drops a new project, you expect music. But, to celebrate his 10th anniversary working with Bud Light, Posty decided to drop a full-on desert adventure short film featuring a broken-down RV and the smallest bar in the West to drink mini beers.

Post Malone Celebrates 10 Years of Partnership with Bud Light

The short film was created in partnership with Bud Light, not just to celebrate the milestone partnership but also to launch Bud Light x Posty Co. Minis. The 7-oz. bottles and 7.5-oz. cans showcase the iconic Bud Light blue packaging with Malone’s logo. Bud Light and Posty will launch the cans during Stagecoach Festival and will be available at all participating retailers on May 4.

Photo by Bud Light

SVP of Marketing for Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch, Todd Allen, said in a statement: “We’ve had an unparalleled, decade-long partnership with Posty, and it was only right we celebrate the milestone accordingly. Our Bud Light x Posty Co. Minis are a culmination of 10 years of true collaboration and authentic intertwining of our brands. It’s been an honor to join Posty on his journey for the last 10 years, and we cannot wait to continue our partnership with a product we know both of our fans will love.”

Malone added, “When Bud Light and I realized we’ve been teaming up for 10 years, we knew we had to do something ... small! It’s a simple thing: if the Bud Lights are mini, they stay cold longer for you and your buddies to enjoy. Genius, if I say so myself. We’ve been working on this collab for a while, and I can’t wait to see y’all drinking the beers and rocking the merch at Stagecoach and across the country.”

Watch the short film The Smallest Bar in the West below.