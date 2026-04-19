This Day in Country History: April 19

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards were a highlight on April 19. There were also several fun music festivals on this date, and a member of Little Big Town brought her line of kitchen collections to the Home Shopping Network (HSN) on April 19, 2017.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Honors and awards for April 19 included:

2015: At the 50th Annual ACM Awards, Luke Bryan took home Entertainer of the Year. Jason Aldean won Male Vocalist of the Year, Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, and Florida Georgia Line won Vocal Duo of the Year with "This Is How We Roll" featuring Luke Bryan.

At the 50th Annual ACM Awards, Luke Bryan took home Entertainer of the Year. Jason Aldean won Male Vocalist of the Year, Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, and Florida Georgia Line won Vocal Duo of the Year with "This Is How We Roll" featuring Luke Bryan. 2021: The "Mud on the Tires" singer Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are featured on the April 19 cover of PEOPLE magazine. They were on the cover with a story inside the magazine discussing how they had managed a happy and successful marriage.

Cultural Milestones

Milestones that impacted the community and a band on April 19 included:

2016: The Brothers Osborne made their Grand Ole Opry debut. They sang their song "21 Summer" and “Stay A Little Longer,” both from their album, Pawn Shop.

The Brothers Osborne made their Grand Ole Opry debut. They sang their song "21 Summer" and “Stay A Little Longer,” both from their album, Pawn Shop. 2017: Vince Gill and his Time Jumper band played the 17th annual Jammin' to Beat the Blues benefit concert held at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Proceeds from this event went to Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Spring music festivals and record certifications for April 19 included:

2018: Morgan Wallen's single "Up Down" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In addition, Chris Lane's "Take Back Home Girl" also received a Gold certification.

Morgan Wallen's single "Up Down" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In addition, Chris Lane's "Take Back Home Girl" also received a Gold certification. 2024: Bailey Zimmerman, Chayce Beckham, and Walker Hayes entertained the audience at the Coast City Country music festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Elle King, Nate Smith, and others also took the stage.

Bailey Zimmerman, Chayce Beckham, and Walker Hayes entertained the audience at the Coast City Country music festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Elle King, Nate Smith, and others also took the stage. 2024: Fans headed to Ashland, Kentucky, for the Rock the Country Ashland music festival. Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, and Travis Tritt headlined this festival.

Fans headed to Ashland, Kentucky, for the Rock the Country Ashland music festival. Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, and Travis Tritt headlined this festival. 2025: Chris Stapleton was the headliner for the second day of the Two Step Inn Festival held in Georgetown, Texas. The audience also enjoyed performances by The Red Clay Strays, Clay Walker, and the Randy Rogers Band.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From the death of an icon to a singer branching out to another industry, these are changes for April 19:

2012: Longtime drummer for The Band, Levon Helm, died at the age of 71 after numerous health struggles. Not only was Helm a drummer for one of the most influential country/folk/rock bands, but he also acted in movies like the biopic Coal Miner's Daughter about the life of Loretta Lynn.

Longtime drummer for The Band, Levon Helm, died at the age of 71 after numerous health struggles. Not only was Helm a drummer for one of the most influential country/folk/rock bands, but he also acted in movies like the biopic Coal Miner's Daughter about the life of Loretta Lynn. 2017: Kimberly Schlapman of the band Little Big Town started her line of kitchen collections, Love and Daisies, on the HSN. Her collection includes flatware and cookware inspired by her childhood.