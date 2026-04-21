Belles and Dolly Parton Release ‘Son of Jolene’ as Sequel to Classic Hit

Belles has released "Son of Jolene," a new single featuring country music legend Dolly Parton. The track is a modern sequel to the story Parton first told in the 1970s, written as a clever, character-driven continuation that imagines a chance encounter years later with Jolene's son. Parton is credited as a co-writer, alongside songwriters Dan Harrison and Tyler Bank.

"I grew up so inspired by Dolly and the worlds she created through her songs," Belles said in a statement. "Having her lend her voice to this record is beyond anything I could have imagined. It feels like a full-circle moment and a true honor."

The song's origin traces to last year's headlining tour, when Belles learned that her opening act's mother was named Jolene, a spark that led her to imagine the next chapter of the classic story. The track was written in approximately 45 minutes. After hearing the song, Parton immediately connected with its concept, and her enthusiasm ultimately brought the collaboration to life.

The country music legend, 80, tells PEOPLE, "When I heard 'Son of Jolene,' I thought it was very clever. No one had ever thought of it that way."

In her ever-gracious fashion, Parton's response was nothing but one of respect and admiration for Belles' work. "She did in fact love it, and she wanted to sing on it, and that was such a surreal moment," the latter shares.

The release arrives ahead of Belles' debut studio album, set for 2026, and follows her breakout single "Crazy As Me," which drove more than 30 million views across social media. Belles has built a digital following of more than 1.5 million across platforms and holds a global record deal with East Music Row Records, a publishing agreement with Deluge Music, and management with Red Light Management.