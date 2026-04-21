Ella Langley’s ‘Dandelion’ is No. 1 at the Billboard 200

Ella Langley’s second album, ‘Dandelion’, climbing the top of the Billboard 200 should not come as a surprise; after all, her mega-hit “Choosin’ Texas” is the album’s lead single, and with the recognition the track’s been getting, it’s natural that the album will also receive buzz.

And just the same with “Choosin’ Texas” breaking several records, Dandelion also achieved several milestones.

Ella Langley’s ‘Dandelion’ Achieving Important Milestones

With Dandelion reaching the top spot on the Billboard 200, Langley became the second woman to lead the Billboard Hot 100 (“Choosin’ Texas” still enjoying the top spot) and Billboard 200 simultaneously. Taylor Swift is the first woman to achieve such a feat with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" and Red Taylor’s Version topping the charts at the same time for a week in November 2021.

However, Langley did it with new music, whereas Swift did it with re-recorded material.

Another of Langley’s tracks, “Be Her”, is also enjoying quite the success, with it reaching the fourth spot at the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first woman artist to have two top-five hits in the region simultaneously.

The Dandelion Tour

With all these successes, Langley is sure to have a busy year. She is gearing up to bring Dandelion on the road.

See the complete dates and venues for Langley’s tour.

May 7: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

May 8: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis

May 14: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

May 15: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Ga.

June 18: Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, Okla.

June 19: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Mo.

June 25: Salem Civic Center, Salem, Va.

June 26: Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, N.C.

July 23: Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.

July 24: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary, N.C.

July 25: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

July 30: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, N.H.

July 31: CMAC, Canandaigua, N.Y.

August 13: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

August 14: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

August 15: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas