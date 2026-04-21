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Ella Langley’s ‘Dandelion’ is No. 1 at the Billboard 200

Ella Langley’s second album, ‘Dandelion’, climbing the top of the Billboard 200 should not come as a surprise; after all, her mega-hit “Choosin’ Texas” is the album’s lead single, and…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley, winner of the Single of The Year Award, poses in the press room during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Ella Langley’s second album, ‘Dandelion’, climbing the top of the Billboard 200 should not come as a surprise; after all, her mega-hit “Choosin’ Texas” is the album’s lead single, and with the recognition the track’s been getting, it’s natural that the album will also receive buzz.  

And just the same with “Choosin’ Texas” breaking several records, Dandelion also achieved several milestones.  

Ella Langley’s ‘Dandelion’ Achieving Important Milestones  

With Dandelion reaching the top spot on the Billboard 200, Langley became the second woman to lead the Billboard Hot 100 (“Choosin’ Texas” still enjoying the top spot) and Billboard 200 simultaneously. Taylor Swift is the first woman to achieve such a feat with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" and Red Taylor’s Version topping the charts at the same time for a week in November 2021.  

However, Langley did it with new music, whereas Swift did it with re-recorded material.  

Another of Langley’s tracks, “Be Her”, is also enjoying quite the success, with it reaching the fourth spot at the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first woman artist to have two top-five hits in the region simultaneously.  

The Dandelion Tour  

With all these successes, Langley is sure to have a busy year. She is gearing up to bring Dandelion on the road.  

See the complete dates and venues for Langley’s tour. 

  • May 7: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio 
  • May 8: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis 
  • May 14: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla. 
  • May 15: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Ga. 
  • June 18: Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, Okla.  
  • June 19: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Mo.  
  • June 25: Salem Civic Center, Salem, Va. 
  • June 26: Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, N.C.  
  • July 23: Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. 
  • July 24: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary, N.C. 
  • July 25: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C. 
  • July 30: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, N.H.  
  • July 31: CMAC, Canandaigua, N.Y. 
  • August 13: Moody Center, Austin, Texas  
  • August 14: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, Texas  
  • August 15: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas  

For tickets, click here

Ella Langley
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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