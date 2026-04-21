something to hang your hat on-shoes and people

“Shoes and people: If they hurt you, they’re not your size.”

“Shoes and People”

The ladies will probably relate to this in a major way. How many times have you suffered through an evening out wearing uncomfortable shoes simply because they were cute and went with your outfit? The best feeling in the world is finally getting home and kicking them off to let your feet take a break. Either the shoes didn’t fit quite right, your feet were swollen or the design was just meant to cause you pain for the sake of fashion. Whatever the reason for the discomfort, we all do it and then wonder why we put ourselves through it. Was it worth it?

Was It Worth It?

Some may think so. But most of us come to our senses and eventually choose comfort with style thrown in rather than the other way around. It may sound like an odd analogy, but the same can be said of people. Just like shoes, if they hurt you they may not be a good fit for you.

How many times do we try to ‘make something work’? We know deep down the relationship or job or friendship isn’t a good fit. However, we keep trying to force it. We often do so because it seems easier or comfortable rather than starting from scratch with something new and unfamiliar. It’s what I refer to as trying to put a square peg in a round hole.

Personally, we’ve done this same thing with career choices. We desperately tried to force a bad job to magically transform into something it wasn’t. Even though it was presented in the beginning as an amazing opportunity, the slipper didn’t fit, and the coach turned into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight. Some things just aren’t meant to fit. It’s time to move on.

And it’s not always because you made a bad ‘purchase.’ Maybe when you first bought the shoes they fit like a dream. It’s possible that when it comes to shoes and people you may have outgrown them. What worked once, no longer does. Things change, people change and shoes wear out. And that’s Something To Hang Your Hat On.

Summing It All Up

This one can sometimes be a tough pill to swallow...especially for people like me who aren't really all in on huge, sweeping changes. But, over time, you come to realize doing what's best for you is what matters. And sometimes the hard thing is often the right thing. The only thing constant in life is change. And the more you learn to adapt and roll with the punches, the easier life becomes.

So, the next time your shoes start to pinch, and you wonder why you're torturing yourself wearing them, remember the sentiment of this little story. Shoes are like people...if they hurt, they aren't for you. And, like I said earlier, it applies to more than people...we're talking jobs, living arrangements, and practically any circumstance you can imagine.