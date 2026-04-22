Luke Combs Turns New Hobby into Charity with ‘Packs for Purpose’

As if fans don’t have enough reasons to love him, Luke Combs takes time off his busy schedule touring for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour for a worthy cause. Country music’s nice guy, who vowed to keep his concert tickets affordable and offered encouraging words to up-and-coming artists by commenting on their TikTok videos, did something again to endear him to fans even more. This time, he turned a newfound hobby into a charity.

Luke Combs’ ‘Packs for Purpose’

In a TikTok video, the “Sleepless in a Hotel Room” singer explained what his new initiative “, Packs for Purpose”, is. Combs, who a couple of months back developed an interest in sports trading cards, had the idea to partner with local card shops, go live, open packs, and sell the cards in the following days. Proceeds from the cards sold will be donated to a local charity to help kids in need.

The 36-year-old singer will do this in various cities he visits during his tour.

Indiana Stop

The recipient for his Packs for Purpose’s Indiana initiative was the A Rosie Place for Children, a not-for-profit speciality hospital. The hospital’s official Facebook account thanked Combs for his donation of over $150,000. “We were able to personally thank Luke Combs and Luke Combs HQ for choosing A Rosie Place for Children as the recipient of the dollars raised during the Packs with Purpose event.”

The North Carolina native even met with A Rosie Place’s CEO and Founder, Tieal Bishop, who shared that Combs said he was glad to help the children and praised the hospital and staff for the amazing work they do for their patients.

The post also mentioned that Combs’ donation will be used for “more than 200 sleepovers provided for children at no cost to families,” and how they are “in awe and overcome with gratitude.”