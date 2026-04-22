On our show recently we discussed a topic about unconventional things that make a man attractive. This all started when we found a clip from someone saying the most attractive thing a man can do, in her opinion, is to return the shopping cart to the proper place in the grocery store parking lot.

What Our Listeners Said

So, we tossed the question out to our listeners. And, they delivered some great answers. What did they think were some unconventional things that make a man attractive? I'll share a few of their answers here with you.

One caller said she feels one of the unconventional things that make a man attractive is when they put the toilet seat back down. Ok, that's somewhat cliche. But, it's important nonetheless.

Another caller said she feels it's unconventionally attractive when a man puts his socks and shoes away. She went on to tell us her man comes home from work and immediately takes his shoes and socks and puts them where they belong before doing anything else. That's very considerate. So, yes, that makes a man attractive to her.

One of my favorite offerings from a listener dealt with paying it forward and being kind. She said her man will randomly buy someone their meal in a restaurant. When they're out having dinner, if he sees someone eating alone, he will go over and offer to pick up their check. She finds that move something that's one of the unconventional things that make a man attractive.

My Thoughts

What are some of the unconventional things a man can do to get your attention? I agree with the callers about things that indicate a man is strong in character, kind and thoughtful. Let's think about it. How about when a man apologizes? Face it. That doesn't come easy for a lot of men and sometimes women for that matter.

It shows a vulnerability. I think being able to show that vulnerability and softer side makes someone seem all the more strong. Admitting you're wrong is very attractive. It's something that seems to be rare these days. But I think we should make it more common. I wonder if men know that makes them attractive.

Another of the unconventional things that make a man attractive in my mind is a great sense of humor. If they can make me laugh, or better yet laugh at themselves, I'm all in. Again, laughing at yourself is a certain vulnerability. It's shows they can let their guard down around you. And that screams confidence. Plus, I really like to laugh!

Let's look at this again. As our caller said, it's not necessarily tattoos or muscles or beards that make a man attractive. That can be a bonus to some. However, it's acts of kindness, thoughtfulness, vulnerability, consideration and, in my case, a sense of humor that make men attractive.