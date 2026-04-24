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Brandon Lake Brings Jordan Davis On Stage for Stripped-Down ‘Buy Dirt’ Performance in Charlotte

Brandon Lake surprised fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, April 19, welcoming Jordan Davis to the stage for a stripped-down, acoustic duet of Davis’s hit…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Brandon Lake at the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 on the left and Jordan Davis at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards Radio Row on March 06, 2022 on the right.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images / Bryan Steffy/Stringer via Getty Images

Brandon Lake surprised fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, April 19, welcoming Jordan Davis to the stage for a stripped-down, acoustic duet of Davis's hit "Buy Dirt."

The moment unfolded midway through a stop on Lake's King of Hearts Tour, when the two artists settled onto stools at center stage for the intimate performance. Before the first chord, Lake opened up about the song's deep personal significance.

"Brittany and I, we moved out of the city, and my life just started getting really busy. We put an offer on this house, and we had to wait six months till we moved out there. What I didn't realize is that that land would heal me in ways I didn't know I needed healing," he shared. "And me and Brittany played this song every single day, and this became our anthem. And so I wanted you to share it with us."

Lake, whose GRAMMY-winning single "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Jelly Roll underscored his growing reach into country and cross-genre spaces, has made surprise guest appearances a hallmark of the King of Hearts Tour. Previous stops have featured Cody Johnson, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Following the Charlotte show, Lake shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, writing: "My boy @jordandavisofficial wrote one of my all-time favorite songs, so of course I had to have him come sing it on the KOH tour." Davis responded, "Awesome night, brother, thank you for having me out…Let's do it again soon."

Brandon LakeJordan Davis
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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