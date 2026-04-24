The Most Unusual PlaceYou’ve Fallen Asleep

Recently during our Smartest Person In The QC segment, we discussed a survey about the most unusual place you've fallen asleep. Surprisingly, the correct answer to the question was the doctor's office. Apparently, 23% of people said they've fallen asleep in the doctor's office. I was stunned. How is that even possible?

I just returned from the doctor's office. And trust me, falling asleep was the last thing on my mind. However, like a pointed out to the callers on our show, they do keep you waiting a long time. And our listeners acknowledged the magazines are usually old and boring. But, seriously, falling asleep in the doctor's office?

What We Learned

This intrigued me to the point I decided to do a little more digging to find some of the other spots considered the most unusual place you've fallen asleep. I found some crazy answers. Let's look at some of them.

Under the heading most unusual place you've fallen asleep...a concert or festival! How is that possible? I've been to many concerts in the line of work we do. And, I can't imagine falling asleep with the noise and people all around. However, despite the loud music, people sometimes manage to find a spot to curl up and sleep amidst the chaos.

Another place mentioned among the most unusual place you've fallen asleep was on top of a roof! Ok beyond the most obvious danger aspect of falling asleep on a roof...how does this happen? The survey mentioned sunbathing on the roof. Wow.

As long as we're at it, let's keep going with some more from the list of the most unusual place you've fallen asleep. Coming in at number three is in a tree! They say some adventurous climbers have been known to take a quick snooze in the branches of a tree. That seems comfy!

This one really is a stumper for me. Also on the list of the most unusual place you've fallen asleep, a roller coaster. Adrenaline is supposed to keep you awake, but some people manage to nod off during the ride.

Here's another one I can't quite picture. The article referred to someone falling asleep on a library bookshelf. Obviously, a library has all the peace and quiet conducive to a nap. However, I can't see anyone other than a child squeezing into a shelf at a library. How embarrassing it would be for an adult to be found passed out on a shelf!

To sum up, there were other bizarre places people have fallen asleep on the list. I'll let you read for yourself in the article. But I'd love to let you ponder for yourself if there's any time in your past you've fallen asleep in a strange place and were stunned when you woke up and found yourself there.