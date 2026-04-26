something to hang your hat on- you can't miss what you never had

“You Can’t Miss What You Never Had”

Recently I heard some folks talking about technology, modern conveniences and social media, etc. They approached the discussion from the POV of, “How did we ever live without these things?” The discussion centered around having a little computer in your pocket, i.e. your phone, and what life was like before. We didn’t have all our loved ones’ numbers programmed in. We couldn’t see what everyone was up to every second of the day through social media. There was no such thing as ordering food to be dropped at your door without ever leaving your house. And don’t get me started on navigation and maps. I actually like that one. LOL.

Then, on the flip side, I saw a post showing fictional kids in the 70s and 80s speaking about what life would be like in the future. It was eye opening. The kids posed various scenarios in disbelief. For example, they would ponder, “You mean in the future people will sit down to eat and take a photo of their food before they eat it? And strangers will like and comment about it?” “You mean in the future you don’t actually own music, you just pay every month to borrow it...and if you stop paying it just goes away?” “You mean people just stare at a little box all day?” “In the future everyone has their own phone, and they use it to type messages instead of calling? And if someone calls you without typing it first, it’s considered rude?” “And you’re telling me in the future people just post their diaries for strangers to read? And some people get paid to do it?” “And in the future a little box tells you where to go turn by turn, and people still get lost?” “In the future no one ever just sits with the quiet...ever? That’s sounds exhausting.” “In the future everyone’s connected to everything, but people are still lonely?” And they called that ‘progress.’