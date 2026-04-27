Lainey Wilson’s Stagecoach Set Delayed Due to Strong Winds

Good thing, Lainey Wilson’s used to whirlwinds.

At Stagecoach on Saturday, April 25, headliner Wilson’s Mane Stage set was delayed for an hour because of strong winds. Still, festivalgoers and fans waited for “The Hang Tight Honey.” Wilson did not disappoint and brought the house down with a few surprise guests up her bell-bottom jeans.

Lainey Wilson Headlines Stagecoach on Saturday

As reported by Billboard, the Louisiana native stepped onto the stage after the wind settled down. “Thank you so much for sticking out the wind,” Wilson said. “Hopefully you sat in y’alls cars for a bit and drank some tequila. We came to Stagecoach to have a d–n good time, and that’s what we gonna do.”

Performing on the festival’s biggest stage, Wilson’s set list includes “Bell Bottoms Up,” “Country’s Cool Again,” “Good Horses Come Home,” “Hang Tight Honey,” and “Ring Finger.”

She also performed her 2018 hit “Dreamcatcher” and her chart-topping “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

Surprise Guests

Because of the delay, Riley Green’s set was scrapped. Fortunately, Green’s fans were still able to enjoy his performance when Wilson asked, “Y’all like Merle Haggard, right?” Green replied, “Oh, yeah!” and performed “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” with Little Big Town.

As Green was about to leave, Wilson called him back. “I know how excited all of you were to see Riley Green tonight, so I think you need to do a song.” Green indulged, and the crowd cheered. The country crooner sang “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” one of his singles from his 2019 album, Different 'Round Here.

Aside from Green and Little Big Town, Wilson also crowned a young girl from the audience as the “cowgirl of the night.” She wrapped up her set with “4x4xU” and “Heart Like a Truck.”