Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Lainey Wilson’s Stagecoach Set Delayed Due to Strong Winds

Good thing, Lainey Wilson’s used to whirlwinds.  At Stagecoach on Saturday, April 25, headliner Wilson’s Mane Stage set was delayed for an hour because of strong winds. Still, festivalgoers and fans…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club
Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Good thing, Lainey Wilson’s used to whirlwinds. 

At Stagecoach on Saturday, April 25, headliner Wilson’s Mane Stage set was delayed for an hour because of strong winds. Still, festivalgoers and fans waited for “The Hang Tight Honey.” Wilson did not disappoint and brought the house down with a few surprise guests up her bell-bottom jeans. 

Lainey Wilson Headlines Stagecoach on Saturday

As reported by Billboard, the Louisiana native stepped onto the stage after the wind settled down. “Thank you so much for sticking out the wind,” Wilson said. “Hopefully you sat in y’alls cars for a bit and drank some tequila. We came to Stagecoach to have a d–n good time, and that’s what we gonna do.” 

Performing on the festival’s biggest stage, Wilson’s set list includes “Bell Bottoms Up,” “Country’s Cool Again,” “Good Horses Come Home,” “Hang Tight Honey,” and “Ring Finger.” 

She also performed her 2018 hit “Dreamcatcher” and her chart-topping “Somewhere Over Laredo.” 

Surprise Guests 

Because of the delay, Riley Green’s set was scrapped. Fortunately, Green’s fans were still able to enjoy his performance when Wilson asked, “Y’all like Merle Haggard, right?” Green replied, “Oh, yeah!” and performed “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” with Little Big Town. 

As Green was about to leave, Wilson called him back. “I know how excited all of you were to see Riley Green tonight, so I think you need to do a song.” Green indulged, and the crowd cheered. The country crooner sang “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” one of his singles from his 2019 album, Different 'Round Here. 

Aside from Green and Little Big Town, Wilson also crowned a young girl from the audience as the “cowgirl of the night.” She wrapped up her set with “4x4xU” and “Heart Like a Truck.”  

Wilson thanked the crowd. “I hope you’ve had the time of your life as we have. Thank you for making my dreams come true right before my very eyes.” 

Lainey WilsonLittle Big TownRiley Green
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan to Launch Soundtrack to Life Tour at Nashville Stadium
MusicThomas Rhett and Niall Horan to Launch Soundtrack to Life Tour at Nashville StadiumJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Keith Urban and Trisha Yearwood
MusicKeith Urban, Trisha Yearwood Set to Perform at Don Williams Tribute ConcertJennifer Eggleston
Ella Langley performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival
MusicElla Langley Performs ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ at Stagecoach with a Surprise GuestYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect