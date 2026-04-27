Register To Win: The Red Clay Strays
Sponsored By: AEG Presents The Red Clay Strays are bringing their sound to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on October 18th and Country 103.7 has your way in. Register now…
Sponsored By: AEG Presents
The Red Clay Strays are bringing their sound to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on October 18th and Country 103.7 has your way in.
Register now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Don’t miss one of country’s fastest-rising acts live on stage for a night you’ll definitely feel.
Enter below for your shot to win.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “The Red Clay Strays” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on April 27th, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on May 3rd, 2026 by visiting Country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. One (1) winner will be selected at random on or around May 4th, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see The Red Clay Strays on October 18th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Approximate Retail Value: $200. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of Country1037fm.com.