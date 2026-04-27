Register To Win: The Red Clay Strays

Sponsored By: AEG Presents

The Red Clay Strays are bringing their sound to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on October 18th and Country 103.7 has your way in.

Register now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Don’t miss one of country’s fastest-rising acts live on stage for a night you’ll definitely feel.

Enter below for your shot to win.

Limit one entry per person per day.

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