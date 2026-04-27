Something To Hang Your Hat On-Old Ways Won’t Open New Doors

“Old Ways Won’t Open New Doors”

What is the saying we hear all the time, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”? This is the sort of idea we’re addressing here. If you want different results in your life, relationships, job, etc., you must approach it differently or at least change the way you’re doing things.

At its very basic level, this is learning. Think about a toddler. They accidentally touch a hot stove one time and quickly move their hands away. The burn they feel is painful and unpleasant. The knee jerk reaction of moving their hand away relieves the pain or keeps it from getting worse and doing further damage. Hopefully, it only takes on touch of the stove for the toddler to realize it was the hot stove that caused their pain. They will then forever associate the stove with potential pain or danger. That will teach them to approach with caution next time. It might take more than one touch to learn this...but it happens fairly quickly. That’s just one basic example of ‘learning’ we’ve all heard about. But we are all learning through repetition our whole lives.

Take the lesson up a notch to our jobs. Do you ever have a manager who insists on simply repeating the old way of doing things for the company over and over, regardless of whether or not the old way yields success? They are so stubborn or afraid of trying something new; they’d prefer to fail their way rather than explore another option that wasn’t their idea. I’m sure we’ve all been in that situation as employees. We’re screaming out either literally or from within our soul. We’re hoping that just once someone will embrace something new that might propel the company to new heights...or at least into the current decade. Alas, it never happens. Failure is inevitable.

But if that company, to use that as an example, had just opened a new door, imagine what might’ve been waiting on the other side. And it’s not just our jobs that could use new doors.

Think about relationships and friendships. Maybe you have one that isn’t working as well as you’d like. Instead of approaching it the same way you always have, try something new. Look at communication, respect, and the way you treat each other. Perhaps there’s a new door to open.