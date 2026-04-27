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Who Goes To First Class?

We had an interesting debate on the Charlie and Debbie Show recently. Who goes to first class? Let me explain the topic. You’re travelling with your partner. There’s a chance…

Debbie Nance
who goes to first class
(Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

We had an interesting debate on the Charlie and Debbie Show recently. Who goes to first class? Let me explain the topic. You're travelling with your partner. There's a chance to upgrade at no charge to first class. However, there's only room in first class for one of you. What do you do?

Who Goes To First Class?

I've posed this question before in my Something To Hang Your Hat On newsletter. And, I love the variety of answers to the question: Who goes to first class? Some of you said if you both can't go, neither of you goes. You stick together through thick and thin, including coach seats.

My take is there's no reason for the first class seat to go to waste. At least one of you should enjoy the perk. Rock, scissors, paper it if you have to. But take the seat!

The Compromise

Another option that actually is a good compromise to answer who goes to first class is to split the time. One person takes the seat for the first half of the trip. The other person takes it for the second leg. That way, it doesn't go to waste and you both enjoy it. Some of our listeners, however, refused to be separated even for a little while.

That's not the case with us. We spend every waking hour together. So, an hour or two on a flight is a nice little change of pace. Especially with drinks and a meal!

Of course some men said when asked who goes to first class they'd offer it up to their wife. One commented that his wife is a teacher and she needs the perk. A couple of women said they'd let their man take the seat because he has long legs and needs the space. That makes sense, too.

Not surprisingly, several men, when asked, who goes to first class, said their wife would gladly take it if offered. Only a few said their wife would decline so they could stay side by side with their ride or die.

As you'll hear in the clip, a caller reasons you have to give it to your wife because you can either spend the rest of the flight hearing about it...or the rest of your life if you didn't give it to her. He has a point!

The way I see it, life has very few luxurious moments if you're regular working stiffs like us. Grab those moments when you can. We'll never be able to afford a first class ticket for the two of us...ever. So, we should at least know what it's like briefly.

I do think the compromise proposed by a listener is the best of both worlds if you can stand to be away from your spouse a few rows up for an hour or two. The airline did offer us a move to first class seats one time decades ago when there was a screw up on their part. Luckily it was for both of us. So we did get to experience that on their dime.

If this ever happens to you, good luck answering the question, Who goes to first class?

Air Travelfirst class
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
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