Luke Combs Breaks Record for Most Consecutive No. 1 Songs on Country Airplay Chart

Luke Combs has added yet another milestone to an already record-setting career, with his latest single reaching the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart and cementing his place in country music history.

"Sleepless in a Hotel Room" has climbed to No. 1, and the new chart update confirms Combs has now set a record for the most consecutive number-one hits since the chart was first introduced in 1990. The achievement places Combs ahead of several established country artists who previously held similar records.

Combs lands his 20th No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with "Sleepless in a Hotel Room," which ascended to the top of the list dated April 18, drawing 30.4 million audience impressions. The new leader follows "Back in the Saddle," which ruled for two weeks in November, extending a run that dates to "Hurricane," Combs' first No. 1, in May 2017.

Combs also scored a historic twofer on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, as "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" and "Days Like These" ranked at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the May 2 ranking. Combs remains the only artist to have placed two titles with no billed collaborators in the top two simultaneously.