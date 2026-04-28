Maddie & Tae Perform Emotional Final Show as a Duo

One of country music’s favorite duos, Maddie & Tae, took their final bow as a duo in an emotional show that left fans both heartbroken and grateful for more than a decade of music. The pair, made up of Maddie Font and Taylor “Tae” Kerr, announced last year that they’re splitting up after 15 years of making music together.

From 2014 to 2026

The pair revealed that discussions about their future as a duo began in 2024. After considering several factors, they have decided that Maddie will continue as a solo artist while Tae will step away from the limelight and focus on creating a family. Both have been adamant that there’s no drama between the two of them and that they’re not closing their doors to working together again in the future.

Font said, “We're leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day. We might go do some tour dates one day.”

She also added, “But just in this season. It doesn't feel aligned for us to do it together.”

Maddie & Tae Bid Farewell to Fans

In an Instagram post, the pair documented their last show together, from behind-the-scenes to their actual performance, set to the duo’s track “Die From a Broken Heart”, which was also their final song, with the crowd singing along. They wrote in the caption, “Surrounded by our family, friends, and all of you, we closed a chapter this weekend that we’ll forever be grateful for. Thank you to everyone who traveled to be there with us. The emotions were high in the best possible way.”