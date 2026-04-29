Kacey Musgraves Announces ‘Middle of Nowhere’ Tour

Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road and ready to see you all "in the middle of nowhere." The GRAMMY Award-winning singer posted that special message to fans on Wednesday, April 29. She's hitting the road later this year for her Middle of Nowhere Tour.

The "Follow Your Arrow" singer will kick off her North American tour on her birthday on August 21, 2026, in Chicago. Musgraves will be in a city near you from August to October for this upcoming tour.

Kacey is Hitting the Road

Following a showstopping performance at Coachella, fans are excited to see Musgraves on her own headlining tour. The 8x GRAMMY Award winner will perform at Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com, Bridgestone Arena, and so much more this Fall.

Fans can register for early access to tickets. Presale begins on Wednesday, May 6, at 10 am and continues through Thursday, May 7, at 10 pm. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 8th.

The Middle of Nowhere Tour celebrates Musgraves' sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere. The upcoming album releases on Friday, May 1.

According to a press release, the album feels both "evocative and sure." The Texas native drew inspiration and sounds from around her to shape this next album. "It feels both fresh, familiar, and classically Kacey. Honest, fearless, immersive, and always ready to wink at life’s twists, turns, and troubles."

This year is going to be a busy one for Musgraves. Not only has she tackled Coachella, but she will also be performing at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The show airs live on Sunday, May 17, 2026.