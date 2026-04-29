Kacey Musgraves Announces ‘Middle of Nowhere’ Tour
Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road and ready to see you all “in the middle of nowhere.” The GRAMMY Award-winning singer posted that special message to fans on Wednesday, April…
Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road and ready to see you all "in the middle of nowhere." The GRAMMY Award-winning singer posted that special message to fans on Wednesday, April 29. She's hitting the road later this year for her Middle of Nowhere Tour.
The "Follow Your Arrow" singer will kick off her North American tour on her birthday on August 21, 2026, in Chicago. Musgraves will be in a city near you from August to October for this upcoming tour.
Kacey is Hitting the Road
Following a showstopping performance at Coachella, fans are excited to see Musgraves on her own headlining tour. The 8x GRAMMY Award winner will perform at Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com, Bridgestone Arena, and so much more this Fall.
Fans can register for early access to tickets. Presale begins on Wednesday, May 6, at 10 am and continues through Thursday, May 7, at 10 pm. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 8th.
The Middle of Nowhere Tour celebrates Musgraves' sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere. The upcoming album releases on Friday, May 1.
According to a press release, the album feels both "evocative and sure." The Texas native drew inspiration and sounds from around her to shape this next album. "It feels both fresh, familiar, and classically Kacey. Honest, fearless, immersive, and always ready to wink at life’s twists, turns, and troubles."
This year is going to be a busy one for Musgraves. Not only has she tackled Coachella, but she will also be performing at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The show airs live on Sunday, May 17, 2026.
Middle of Nowhere American Tour Dates:
- Friday, August 21, 2026 Chicago, IL United Center Midland
- Monday, August 24, 2026 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Midland
- Friday, August 28, 2026 Boston, MA TD Garden Midland
- Monday, August 31, 2026 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Flatland Cavalry
- Tuesday, September 01, 2026 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Flatland Cavalry
- Friday, September 04, 2026 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena Flatland Cavalry
- Saturday, September 05, 2026 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena Flatland Cavalry
- Tuesday, September 08, 2026 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Flatland Cavalry
- Wednesday, September 09, 2026 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Midland
- Friday, September 11, 2026 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Midland
- Saturday, September 12, 2026 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Midland
- Tuesday, September 22, 2026 Minneapolis, MN Target Center Carter Faith
- Wednesday, September 23, 2026 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Charles Wesley Godwin
- Friday, September 25, 2026 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond FESTIVAL
- Sunday, September 27, 2026 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Flatland Cavalry
- Monday, September 28, 2026 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Flatland Cavalry
- Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Charles Wesley Godwin
- Friday, October 02, 2026 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Estevie
- Monday, October 05, 2026 Houston, TX Toyota Center William Beckmann
- Wednesday, October 07, 2026 Austin, TX Moody Center William Beckmann
- Saturday, October 10, 2026 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center William Beckmann
- Tuesday, October 13, 2026 Denver, CO Ball Arena Carter Faith
- Thursday, October 15, 2026 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center Gabriella Rose
- Saturday, October 17, 2026 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center Gabriella Rose
- Sunday, October 18, 2026 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena Gabriella Rose
- Monday, October 19, 2026 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena Estevie
- Friday, October 23, 2026 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Estevie
- Monday, October 26, 2026 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena The Brudi Brothers
- Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena The Brudi Brothers